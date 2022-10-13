Ruling PPP Ups Calls to Redeploy US Tactical Nuclear Weapons

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid heightened provocations by North Korea, a growing number of ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmakers have been expounding on the need to redeploy U.S. tactical nuclear weapons in South Korea.The presidential office has yet to make any official statement other than saying there have been no related discussions with the ruling party.A high-ranking official at the presidential office said on Thursday that President Yoon Suk Yeol's position hasn't changed and added it wasn't an easy matter for policymakers.Yoon has so far been against redeploying tactical nuclear weapons and had previously reiterated that his priority would be to enhance the viability of the U.S. extended deterrence, as he believes that the Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons(NPT) is essential to building a world of peace.Some had voiced support for the president’s stance, saying the redeployment of nuclear weapons will invalidate the country's efforts to denuclearize North Korea.The U.S. White House has recently said it still supports a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula while avoiding directly commenting on the internal debate over the redeployment in South Korea.The heated debate comes as North Korea conducted live-fire drills seven times in a span of two weeks.