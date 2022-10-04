Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Prosecution Launches Investigation into Former Pres. Moon's Solar Power Projects

Written: 2022-10-13 14:45:05Updated: 2022-10-13 15:42:22

Prosecution Launches Investigation into Former Pres. Moon's Solar Power Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has launched an investigation into corruption allegations involving solar power projects under the former Moon Jae-in administration.

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office on Thursday assigned several cases related to the alleged violations to an interagency unit dealing with national financial crimes in the Seoul Northern District Prosecutors' Office.

This is the first case for the interagency investigation unit that began operations last month aimed at rooting out fiscal fraud, tax evasion and other crimes targeting state coffers.

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office plans to allocate the remaining cases to offices across the nation as well.

The move follows a request last month by an office under the prime minister, the Office for Government Policy Coordination, to look into two-thousand-267 cases of irregularities in the spending of government funds set aside under the previous Moon administration to promote the installation of solar panels.

The office said they found that such irregularities led to the misappropriation of more than 261 billion won in funds.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >