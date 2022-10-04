Domestic Pfizer's Bivalent Vaccines to Arrive in S. Korea

Pfizer's bivalent booster shots, developed to respond more effectively to Omicron variants of COVID-19, will begin arriving in South Korea.



The COVID-19 vaccination response team announced on Thursday that 780-thousand doses will land in Incheon International Airport in the afternoon.



The bivalent vaccine was developed to respond to both the initial COVID-19 virus and BA.1 mutation, showing in phase 3 of clinical trials that it provides one-point-56 times more neutralizing antibodies against Omicron than boosters using the original vaccine.



Health authorities plan to authorize the use of Pfizer's bivalent doses during the winter season after consulting experts and its immunization committee.



The country has already started to administer booster shots with Moderna's bivalent doses from this week.