Biden Admin. Releases 1st Formal Nat'l Security Strategy

Photo : YONHAP News

The Joe Biden administration has identified China as the only country that has the intent and capacity to challenge the United States in its first formal National Security Strategy(NSS).The document, released on Wednesday, classifies the nation’s strategic threats into two groups: competition against powerful nations like China and universal threats stemming from climate change, infectious diseases and inflation.The paper dubbed China “America’s most consequential geopolitical challenge,” and as a singular rival that has economic, diplomatic, military and technological capabilities to reshape global order, as well as an intent to do so. Washington pledged to win over Beijing through an effective competition.The National Security Council(NSC), in the plan, also noted that Russia poses an immediate threat across Europe, pledging to constrain such threats.On North Korea, the NSC said the regime continues to expand its illegal nuclear arms and missile programs. It pledged to reinforce its extended deterrence and to enhance alliances in the Indo-Pacific.Washington also stated that it will strengthen cooperation with other nations, including rival states, to tackle climate change and other worldwide challenges.