Pres. Yoon Calls for Revival of Saemaul Undong Spirit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Seok Yeol has called for a revival of the Saemaul Undong spirit, also known as the new community movement, that helped South Korea overcome poverty after the devastating Korean War.In a congratulatory speech at the 2022 Saemaul Leaders Conference at Jamsil Sports Complex on Thursday, the president defined Saemaul Undong as "a national spirit movement in which Saemaul members united and worked to restore national unity and order."Yoon noted that a renewed movement will help the nation take another leap forward and create a place where people can prosper together. He said he hoped the movement continues to practice universal values ​​across generations, regions and classes.He expressed gratitude to the Saemaul leaders for their dedication to regional development and disaster relief and presented 21 exemplary leaders with government awards.Saemaul Undong refers to a South Korean-style economic campaign that began in the 1970s and helped South Korea rebuild its economy from the ruins of the 1950-1953 Korean War.