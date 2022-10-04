S. Korea, US, Japan to Discuss Response to N. Korea's Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

Top brass from South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold talks for the first time in seven months to discuss ways to respond to North Korea's escalating nuclear and missile threats.According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) on Thursday, South Korea's Chairman Kim Seung-kyum and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Mark Milley and Koji Yamazaki, will hold a trilateral meeting on October 20.The three will likely discuss North Korea's launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile that flew over Japan, training a tactical nuclear operation unit, and preparations against the regime's possible seventh nuclear test.The meeting comes as Kim is set to attend the 47th Military Committee Meeting being hosted in the U.S. at the end of this month.The three parties previously met in March in Hawaii to discuss ways to cooperate in response to North Korean provocations.