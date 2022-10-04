BTS Backs S. Korea's Bid for Asian Football Confederation Cup 2023

Photo : YONHAP News

Global K-pop sensation BTS has added its support for South Korea's bid to host the 2023 Asian Football Confederation(AFC) Asian Cup in a newly released government video for the bid.The culture ministry announced on Thursday that the video was released on the ministry's website and the official YouTube channel and Instagram of the Korea Football Association.In the video, members Jimin and J-Hope said South Korea surprised the whole world during the 2002 World Cup where millions of people poured onto the streets to cheer and these special moments can be seen again next June and July if South Korea is chosen to host the 2023 Asian Cup.Jin, Suga and V also expressed hope that the event will bring a gift of new joy to not only fans of Korean culture but all those in Asia.Jungkook also voiced his support saying that this would be a special Asian Cup as it will be the first time in 63 years for his home country to host the event. RM concluded the video, saying in English: "We hope to see the AFC Asian Cup 2023 here in Korea!"The culture ministry said the bid results will be announced on October 17 with South Korea currently competing with Qatar and Indonesia to host the event.