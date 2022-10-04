German President to Visit S. Korea in Early November

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says that German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit South Korea early next month.Presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said on Thursday during a press briefing that the German president will travel to South Korea for an official visit from November 3 to 5.President Yoon Suk Yeol and the German president are scheduled to hold a summit on November 4 to discuss ways to develop bilateral ties and cooperation between their nations in economic security issues.The spokesperson said that the leaders will also exchange views on Korean Peninsula issues and other regional interests.Lee said that Steinmeier will be the first German president to visit South Korea in four years and that his visit will serve as an important opportunity for the two nations to boost ties and cooperation in various areas ahead of the 140th anniversary of bilateral exchanges.In Germany, the Chancellor is the head of government and oversees almost all government operations, while the President is the head of state and serves in a representative capacity.