Police to Refer Ex-PPP Leader to Prosecution for False Accusation

Photo : YONHAP News

Police will reportedly refer Lee Jun-seok, the former chief of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), to the prosecution for indictment on suspicion of making false accusations in relation to his sexual bribery case.Hover Lab, a far right-wing YouTube channel run by former lawmaker Kang Yong-seok, raised allegations in December last year that Lee had received sexual services paid for by the CEO of tech company i-KAIST Kim Sung-jin in 2013, and that he later attempted to cover up the incident.The former PPP chief filed a defamation suit against Kang and a commentator on the channel, claiming that the allegations are false.In response, Kim's lawyer filed a cross-complaint for false accusation, saying that Lee filed his suit against the channel despite confirmation of his sexual bribery.Police, which have been investigating the case for about a year, plan to refer Lee on suspicion of libel, indicating that their probe had found evidence that Lee had received sexual favors.Police, however, will drop charges related to allegations that Lee had attempted to destroy evidence of the case by promising to pay off a whistleblower.