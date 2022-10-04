Menu Content

Written: 2022-10-13 19:51:43Updated: 2022-10-13 19:59:39

'S. Korea-US in Close Consultation on Boosting Extended Deterrence'

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry said that South Korea and the United States are in close consultation on ways to enhance the effectiveness of extended deterrence to counter North Korea's escalating nuclear and missile threats.

Ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk made the remarks on Thursday during a news briefing when asked if Seoul and Washington had discussions on the redeployment of U.S. tactical nuclear weapons in South Korea and the nuclear-sharing arrangement.

Lim said that the two sides are in close consultation through the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group and other channels on measures to strengthen its scope.

The spokesperson said that the allies are discussing boosting measures, including the timely and coordinated deployment of U.S. strategic assets.

Lim added that the government is maintaining a firm South Korea-U.S. combined defense readiness to protect the lives and safety of South Koreans in the face of mounting nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.
