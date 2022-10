Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Friday, shortly after its warplanes flew near the border with South Korea.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 1:49 a.m.The military is conducting a detailed analysis of the launch, including the range, speed and altitude.North Korea conducted 24 ballistic missile launches and three cruise missile tests this year.The launch came after the North flew some ten military jets close to the inter-Korean border between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 12:20 a.m. Friday, prompting the South to scramble its F-35A fighters in response.