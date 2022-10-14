JCS: N. Korea Flies Warplanes near Inter-Korean Border

Photo : YONHAP News

About ten North Korean military jets flew close to the inter-Korean border, prompting South Korea to scramble F-35 fighters.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that the North flew about ten military planes near the Military Demarcation Line(MDL) between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 12:20 a.m. Friday.The JCS said the South detected the North Korean warplanes around 25 kilometers north of the MDL in the western region and about 47 kilometers north of the line in the eastern region. The aircraft were also spotted about 12 kilometers north of the Northern Limit Line, a de facto inter-Korean divide in the Yellow Sea.The planes reportedly flew close to the no-fly zone stipulated in the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement signed after a summit between then President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The JCS said that the South Korean military immediately scrambled F-35A fighter jets in response.North Korea conducted a similar maneuver last week, when 12 warplanes flew in formation and conducted air-to-surface firing drills near the inter-Korean border.