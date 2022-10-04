Menu Content

Politics

US Condemns N. Korea's Missile Launch, Calls for Dialogue

Written: 2022-10-14 09:22:08Updated: 2022-10-14 10:58:01

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch and urged the North to return to dialogue. 

The U.S. State Department issued a statement to a written inquiry from KBS about the North's launch of a short-range ballistic missile early on Friday.

The statement said that the latest launch, along with a string of others over the last month, are in violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions and threaten peace and stability in the region.

It added that Washington continues to seek serious and sustained dialogue with Pyongyang, but that the North refuses to engage.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that it assessed the latest launch does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to its allies.

The State Department and the command both reaffirmed Washington’s ironclad commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan. 

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said early on Friday that North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 1:49 a.m.
