Inter-Korea JCS: N. Korea Fires 170 Artillery Shots into Buffer Zone

North Korea fired some 170 artillery shots on Friday into the buffer zones stipulated in the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement.



South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that it detected the artillery shots fired by the North Korean military that fell inside the buffer zones in eastern and western waters north of the Northern Limit Line(NLL), a de facto inter-Korean border.



The JCS said that it discerned some 130 artillery shots fired from the Majang-dong area in Hwanghae Province into the Yellow Sea between 1:20 a.m. and 1:25 a.m., and some 40 artillery shots from the Gueup-ri area in Gangwon Province into the East Sea between 2:57 a.m. and 3:07 a.m.



These volleys reportedly landed in eastern and western buffer zones.



The South Korean military issued a stern warning and urged the North to immediately stop firing, saying the action is a "clear violation of the Comprehensive Military Agreement."



South and North Korea signed the agreement in September 2018 and agreed to halt all hostile acts against each other to reduce tensions and build trust.