Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

S. Korea Adds 700,000 Jobs in September, Growth Slows

Written: 2022-10-14 10:42:27Updated: 2022-10-14 15:31:40

S. Korea Adds 700,000 Jobs in September, Growth Slows

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation added more than 700-thousand jobs in September, but the growth slowed for the fourth consecutive month.

According to Statistics Korea on Friday, the number of employed people stood at 28 million-389-thousand last month, marking an increase of 707-thousand from a year earlier.

It marks the largest on-year gain for September in 23 years since 1999, when 935-thousand jobs were added, as well as the 19th consecutive month  of job growth since March of last year.

The pace of on-year job growth, however, slowed for the fourth consecutive month, shrinking from 935-thousand in May.

January posted a 22-year high of over one million jobs added, which continued into February before dropping to the 800-thousands in March and April and then climbing above 900-thousand in May.

The employment rate for those aged 15 and older rose by one-point-four percentage points on-year to reach 62-point-seven percent last month, the highest for the month since the nation started compiling related data in 1982. 

The jobless rate dropped by zero-point-three percentage points on-year to two-point-four percent, the lowest for the month of September since 1999.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >