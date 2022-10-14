Yoon: Gov't Building Readiness Against N. Korea Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says the government is making every effort to build readiness against North Korea’s provocations.Yoon made the remark on Friday on his way to office, noting that North Korean jets flew close to the inter-Korean border on Thursday night and early Friday, and then fired one short-range ballistic missile(SRBM) toward the East Sea.The president then stressed that the North always follows up its provocation by inciting social and political discord to justify its ambitions for a forcible unification with the South.Yoon called on the people of South Korea to come together to identify their common enemy for the sake of national security, and to safeguard freedom, democracy and the Constitution.Yoon also said that North Korea has clearly violated the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement when it fired artillery shots on Friday into the buffer zones stipulated in their accord, adding that the government is mulling appropriate measures in response.He dismissed the possibility of the South launching a preemptive attack should the North further raise the level of its provocations, noting that the last stage of the government’s “three-pillar system” provides ample means of suppression.The three-pillar system refers to South Korea's key strategy to boost defense capabilities against North Korea's missile and nuclear threats – the Kill Chain preemptive strike system, the Korean Air and Missile Defense System(KAMD) and the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation(KMPR) system.