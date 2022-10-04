NSC Strongly Condemns N. Korea's Latest Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Security Council(NSC) has strongly denounced the series of provocations North Korea engaged in early hours Friday, stressing that they violate UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions and the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement.The presidential office said it briefed President Yoon Suk Yeol on the North's three provocations that began late Thursday and into early Friday, which prompted the NSC to convene an emergency meeting to discuss response measures.The NSC said that the Kim Jong-un regime is firing ballistic missiles from numerous venues and at different hours at an unprecedented frequency.The council said all of the North’s ballistic missile tests are a clear violation of UNSC resolutions.Stressing that the North’s provocations will face consequences, the NSC called on the permanent members of the UNSC to fulfill their duties as their role has never been more critical.The NSC’s statement apparently refers to attempts by members of the UNSC earlier this month to adopt a statement condemning the North’s ballistic missile provocations, only to fail after opposition from two permanent members, China and Russia.