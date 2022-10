Photo : YONHAP News

The American Music Awards, or the AMAs, have introduced a new category recognizing K-pop artists.Organizers said on Thursday that they added a new category, “Favorite K-Pop Artist,” as it unveiled this year’s nominees.Five artists up for the award are Blackpink, BTS, Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together and Twice.BTS was also nominated for its Favorite Pop Duo or Group honors.It marks the first time one of the so-called “Big Three” U.S. music award ceremonies created a category dedicated to K-pop. The other two are the Grammy Awards and the Billboard Music Awards.Separately, the MTV Video Music Awards(VMA) and the MTV Europe Music Awards(EMA) created their Best K-Pop Video honors in 2019 and in 2021 respectively.