Military Sends Notice to N. Korea, Protesting Simultaneous Overnight Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military sent a notice to North Korea Friday morning to protest the latter’s barrage of provocations overnight.An official from the defense ministry said it sent the notice through the western military hotline, stating that the North's firing of some 170 artillery shots into maritime "buffer zones" set under the 2018 military agreement violated the treaty.Seoul sent the document signed by its chief envoy to the general-level military talks between the two Koreas, calling on Pyongyang to abide by their pact, and to mitigate a recurrence of such actions.The ministry says the North has so far violated the tension-reduction agreement at least four times.According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), the North fired around 130 artillery shots towards the Yellow Sea between 1:20 and 1:25 a.m., and another 40 shots towards the East Sea between 2:57 and 3:07 a.m.The regime also flew over ten warplanes near the border, prompting the South Korean Air Force to scramble F-35A stealth fighters and other assets. The North then fired off a short-range ballistic missile(SRBM) from Pyongyang's Sunan area at 1:49 a.m. into the East Sea.