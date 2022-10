Photo : YONHAP News

The military plans to conduct a major annual exercise to enhance its field operability and maintain readiness in the wake of North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) on Friday, this year's Hoguk training will run from Monday through October 28.The exercises aimed at countering North Korean threats involve multiple branches of the military including the army, navy, air force and marine corps.The U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) will also take part in a limited capacity, to boost the allies' interoperability.The upcoming drills will focus on improving their ability to carry out peacetime and wartime missions through various simulations.