Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

BAI Requests Probe into 20 Moon Gov't Officials over Fisheries Official's Death

Written: 2022-10-14 14:47:40Updated: 2022-10-14 15:18:55

BAI Requests Probe into 20 Moon Gov't Officials over Fisheries Official's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

The state audit agency has requested the prosecution investigate 20 individuals including top security officials of the previous Moon Jae-in administration over the 2020 death of a fisheries official killed by North Korean troops in the West Sea.

Announcing the result of its inspection into the matter, the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) said Thursday that the previous administration intentionally distorted facts to make it appear as if Lee Dae-jun was shot while attempting to flee to the North, without any conclusive evidence.

The board also requested investigation into 20 people from five government agencies involved in the case on charges of dereliction of duty, abuse of power and falsifying official documents.

They include former national security adviser Suh Hoon, former head of the National Intelligence Service Park Jie-won, former defense minister Suh Wook and former Coast Guard chief Kim Hong-hui.

The auditor has been probing nine agencies related to the case since June. It concluded that the agencies jointly announced under orders from the national security office of Moon's presidential office that the slain official had voluntarily tried to enter the North's waters, despite a lack of evidence that supported the claims.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >