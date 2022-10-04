Menu Content

Economy

BOK: Relentless Inflationary Pressure Likely to Raise Financial Uncertainties

Written: 2022-10-14 15:52:17Updated: 2022-10-14 16:45:17

Photo : YONHAP News

The Bank of Korea held a meeting Friday morning to review market trends including the ramifications of the latest U.S. inflation figures on local and overseas financial and foreign exchange markets. 

The central bank's deputy governor Lee Seung-heon, who chaired the meeting, noted that consumer price growth in the U.S. in September reached a higher-than-expected eight-point-two percent, with core inflation again hitting a 40-year-high of six-point-six percent.

He noted a vast and intense upward inflationary pressure amid a greater-than-expected jump in U.S. consumer prices and global financial woes triggered by reports that the British government may partially reverse tax-cutting proposals, causing fluctuation in the value of the greenback.

Lee forecast that uncertainty in local and global financial markets will only intensify as most nations are bracing for interest rate hikes to match moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Lee pledged to closely track fluctuations in the market and adopt timely stabilizing measures to quell concerns.
