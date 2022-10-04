S. Korea's Greatest Homerun Hitter to Take Helm of Doosan Bears

Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Seung-yuop, the all-time homerun record holder in the nation's baseball history, will take the helm of the Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organization(KBO).Announcing Lee's appointment as its eleventh manager on Friday, Doosan said they picked Lee for his philosophy and vision as manager and consider him the right person to advance the Bears forward by bringing veteran players and rookies together.Lee has signed a three-year contract worth a record one-point-eight billion won as a first-time manager. The 46-year-old, who ended a 23-year career in 2017, has never managed or coached at any level before.Aside from holding the KBO's record 467 career homeruns, Lee has been voted the regular season MVP a record five times overall, three of which were consecutive. Lee also played for three clubs in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball(NPB) from 2004 to 2011.Lee also hit some of the most memorable homeruns in the country's baseball history, including the one that helped South Korea win the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics.His inauguration ceremony will be held at Seoul's Jamsil Baseball Stadium on Tuesday.