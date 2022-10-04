PM Han Arrives in Argentina Seeking to Enhance Bilateral Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo arrived at the Argentine capital Buenos Aires on Thursday in the final leg of his tour of South America,The prime minister is scheduled to meet with Argentine President Alberto Fernández on Friday, where he will likely seek to reinforce bilateral cooperation as the two sides mark their 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year.Han will also seek the country's support for Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.Argentina ranks third in the world in terms of lithium reserves and fourth in production volume. Around 40 percent of South Korea's corn imports last year were from Argentina, as well as 33 percent of soybean oil imports.Han is the highest-ranking South Korean official to visit Argentina for bilateral discussions since former President Roh Moo-hyun in 2004. Former President Moon Jae-in had visited the country to attend the Group of 20(G20) summit in 2018.Han is set to wrap up his tour of Chile, Uruguay and Argentina on Saturday.