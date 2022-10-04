Envoy Discusses N. Korea's Latest Provocations with US, Japanese Counterparts

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top nuclear envoy discussed North Korea's latest multiple provocations with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts.According to the foreign ministry on Friday, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn held separate phone talks with his U.S. counterpart Sung Kim and Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi.The Seoul envoy said Pyongyang’s series of ballistic missile tests since late last month, its fly-bys of warplanes and firing of a missile and artillery shots overnight have escalated tensions on the peninsula and in the region.He stressed that the artillery firing into maritime "buffer zones" previously set by the two Koreas' militaries in 2018 violates their tension-diffusing agreement.The envoys strongly condemned the North’s test of a short-range ballistic missile, which violates UN Security Council resolutions. They also urged the regime to immediately halt all provocation and return to negotiations aimed at its denuclearization.