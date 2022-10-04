Pres. Office: Fate of Inter-Korean Military Accord Up to N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office said Friday that whether an inter-Korean military agreement on suspending hostile activities can be maintained is up to North Korea's attitude.When asked whether the office was reviewing the fate of the accord, a presidential official said in a briefing that it is North Korea that has violated the agreement and whether it should be maintained or renounced depends on the North's attitude.The official said South Korea has thus far respected cross-border agreements and that the North should do the same.The remark is viewed as expressing skepticism regarding the adequacy of Seoul's unilateral upholding of the accord while stressing that Pyongyang would be solely responsible if the agreement is annulled.According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the North, in the early hours of Friday, fired artillery shots into buffer zones set under the September 2018 tension reduction agreement.President Yoon Suk Yeol said the act constitutes a violation of the agreement.