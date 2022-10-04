Parties Blame Each Other for N. Korea's Flurry of Provocations

Photo : KBS News

Rival political parties have condemned in unison North Korea's latest multiple provocations including the threatening fly-bys of its warplanes near the inter-Korean maritime border, a volley of artillery shots and a short-range ballistic missile launch.Still, they clashed over who to blame and on ways to tackle the North's aggression.The ruling People Power Party pointed the finger at the former Moon Jae-in administration's North Korea policy, saying it only aggravated the situation, while the main opposition Democratic Party took issue with the current administration's stance.PPP spokesperson Yang Kum-hee said Friday that former President Moon had said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un clearly possessed the will to denuclearize but the regime has only showcased back-to-back missile launches and its determination to conduct a seventh nuclear test.DP spokesperson Lim O-kyeong meanwhile reproached the government for its inadequate response, noting that a security council meeting convened immediately the North's multiple provocations was chaired by national security adviser Kim Sung-han rather than by President Yoon Suk Yeol himself.