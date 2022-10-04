Parties Blame Each Other for N. Korea's Flurry of Provocations

Rival political parties have condemned in unison North Korea's latest multiple provocations including the threatening fly-bys of its warplanes near the inter-Korean maritime border, a volley of artillery shots and a short-range ballistic missile launch.
Still, they clashed over who to blame and on ways to tackle the North's aggression.
The ruling People Power Party pointed the finger at the former Moon Jae-in administration's North Korea policy, saying it only aggravated the situation, while the main opposition Democratic Party took issue with the current administration's stance.
PPP spokesperson Yang Kum-hee said Friday that former President Moon had said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un clearly possessed the will to denuclearize but the regime has only showcased back-to-back missile launches and its determination to conduct a seventh nuclear test.
DP spokesperson Lim O-kyeong meanwhile reproached the government for its inadequate response, noting that a security council meeting convened immediately the North's multiple provocations was chaired by national security adviser Kim Sung-han rather than by President Yoon Suk Yeol himself.