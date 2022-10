Photo : YONHAP News

The country saw a double-digit surge in auto production as well as inbound and outbound vehicle shipments in September.According to data by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Friday, the country's auto production came to 307-thousand-721 units last month, up 34-point-one percent from a year earlier.Auto exports increased 27-point-five percent on-year in September, while domestic sales also grew 23-point-one percent.Exports of eco-friendly vehicles jumped 39-point-one percent on-year to 48-thousand-604 units.Domestic sales of eco-friendly vehicles hit a fresh record of 41-thousand-585 units in September, mainly led by sales of electric vehicles, which soared 95-point-four percent on-year to over 20-thousand units to outstrip monthly sales of hybrid cars for the first time.