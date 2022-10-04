Yoon's Approval Rating Remains in 20% Range for Fourth Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The latest poll shows President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating remained in the 20-percent range for the fourth consecutive week.According to a Gallup Korea poll released on Friday that surveyed some one-thousand adults nationwide from Tuesday to Thursday, 28 percent of respondents said the president was doing well, while 63 percent said otherwise.Yoon's approval rating declined by one percentage point from the previous week, while his disapproval rating remained unchanged.The approval rating remained below 30 percent for the fourth week since the fourth week of September, while the disapproval rating stayed above 60 percent in the cited period.As for reasons behind the disapproval, 15 percent cited a lack of experience and incompetence, while 13 percent said he was fumbling in diplomacy.The latest poll has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.