Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Canada Hold Talks in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Top diplomats of South Korea and Canada held talks on Friday regarding the situation on the Korean Peninsula and other issues.Foreign Minister Park Jin met with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly at the foreign ministry in Seoul.Minister Park noted during the meeting that North Korea has sharply escalated tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the region with a string of provocations overnight, including the launch of a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea, flying warplanes near the inter-Korean border and firing artillery shots into maritime "buffer zones" between the two Koreas.The minister added that South Korea on Friday announced its own sanctions against North Korea for the first time in five years. Park then emphasized the need for the global community to stand together in a united front if the North further ramps up its provocations.Canada’s top diplomat reportedly reaffirmed her country's staunch commitment to enforcing international sanctions against the North through actively taking part in monitoring Pyongyang’s sanctions violations.Joly also expressed full support for Seoul's efforts to achieve sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula through complete denuclearization of North Korea.