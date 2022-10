Photo : YONHAP News

Time Magazine has included South Korean actress Lee You-mi, who starred in the Netflix mega-hit series "Squid Game," in its list of Next Generation Leaders of 2022.“Next Generation Leaders” is Time’s list of trendsetters and trailblazers that the publication announces every year.Time highlighted the fact that Lee became the first Korean woman to win an Emmy this year as Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her scene-stealing performance in the hit Net­flix show.Time said that Squid Game made her a star and now Lee is forging her own path.Lee is the only Korean actor to make the list.