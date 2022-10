Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases have registered in the 20-thousand range for the third day in a row.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 22-thousand-844 infections were reported throughout Friday, including 53 from overseas.The figure is smaller than the previous day but is up by some 34-hundred from a week ago.The number of critically ill patients edged up to 245, marking the fourth straight day the tally is in the 200s.Friday reported 25 deaths with the overall fatality rate at zero-point-11 percent.