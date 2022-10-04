Argentina Pledges Support for S. Korean Firms in Strategic Mineral Market

Photo : YONHAP News

Argentina has promised full support for South Korean companies making inroads into its market in strategic minerals.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo secured this pledge during talks with President Alberto Fernandez held Friday in Buenos Aires.In the meeting, the two sides discussed expanding trade and cooperation on economic security.Han asked for support so Korean firms can advance into the local strategic minerals market, as Argentina boasts the world's third-largest lithium reserves and the world's fourth-largest output.Vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong, who accompanied Han on the trip, said in a briefing that the two sides agreed to step up cooperation on economic security through the stable supply of strategic minerals and Argentina will actively support South Korean firms such as POSCO.The steelmaker plans to invest some 830 million dollars in the South American nation this year to produce 25-thousand tons of lithium annually and expand production to 100-thousand tons by 2028.Twenty-five-thousand tons of lithium is enough to produce batteries for 600-thousand electric vehicles.