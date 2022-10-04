Ice Dance Duo Advances to Junior Grand Prix Final in First for S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean ice dance duo has made history by advancing to the Final of the International Skating Union(ISU)'s Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating for the first time.Eighteen-year-old Hannah Lim and 21-year-old Ye Quan won silver, finishing second in the free dance and rhythm dance competitions at the seventh and final event of the 2022-23 ISU Junior Grand Prix series held in Italy on Saturday. They had a final score of 158-point-25 points.The duo won gold in the series' first event, clinching the first ever major ISU tournament title for South Korean ice dance.Having earned 28 junior grand prix points, the two have secured a ticket to take part in the Junior Grand Prix Final scheduled in December in Torino, Italy, where the top six teams will battle it out.The two athletes won bronze medals in the Junior Grand Prix series for the 2021-22 period, which was their debut season.