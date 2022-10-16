Yoon Orders Swift Resumption of Kakao, Naver Services

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the government to make its utmost effort to ensure the swift resumption of services of the mobile messenger Kakao and the internet portal Naver after a fire at a data center caused a service malfunction.Presidential spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said in a notice to the media on Sunday that President Yoon feels very heavy about the damage and inconveniences that the service malfunction caused people.In addition, the president reportedly called for a thorough investigation to identify the exact cause of the incident and measures to prevent a recurrence, as well as establishing a post-accident report and response system.Yoon also ordered the Science Minister to lead the situation room on the case, which is currently led by a department chief.The country's two major tech firms – Kakao and Naver – suffered a major service malfunction after a fire at the building of KS CC in Pangyo, north of Seoul on Saturday afternoon. The building houses the data centers of Kakao, Naver and other software companies.