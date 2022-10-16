Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Orders Swift Resumption of Kakao, Naver Services

Written: 2022-10-16 12:59:49Updated: 2022-10-16 16:50:06

Yoon Orders Swift Resumption of Kakao, Naver Services

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the government to make its utmost effort to ensure the swift resumption of services of the mobile messenger Kakao and the internet portal Naver after a fire at a data center caused a service malfunction.

Presidential spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said in a notice to the media on Sunday that President Yoon feels very heavy about the damage and inconveniences that the service malfunction caused people.

In addition, the president reportedly called for a thorough investigation to identify the exact cause of the incident and measures to prevent a recurrence, as well as establishing a post-accident report and response system.

Yoon also ordered the Science Minister to lead the situation room on the case, which is currently led by a department chief.

The country's two major tech firms – Kakao and Naver – suffered a major service malfunction after a fire at the building of KS CC in Pangyo, north of Seoul on Saturday afternoon. The building houses the data centers of Kakao, Naver and other software companies.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >