Kakao Talk Services Partially Restored after Fire at Data Center

Photo : KBS News

Services of the country's tech giant Kakao were partially restored early on Sunday, eleven hours after a fire at a data center where the firm's servers are located.Kakao said in a statement early on Sunday that its Kakao Talk mobile messenger app and other Kakao services were partially restored.As of 8 a.m. Sunday, sending and receiving messages was possible on Kakao Talk, but not photos and videos.The news service is available on the front page of the Kakao-owned portal website Daum.Online and offline payment and money transfers resumed at Kakao's online payment unit Kakao Pay, but the services of Kakao Taxi remained suspended.Kakao said that it is working to restore the services by operating other data centers, but it is likely to take time to fully resume all services.Kakao and the country's internet portal Naver suffered a service malfunction after a fire at a data center in Pangyo, south of Seoul on Saturday. The fire broke out at around 3:30 p.m. at the building of SK CC, which houses the data centers for Kakao, Naver and other software firms.