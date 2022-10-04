National Assembly Speaker Heads Home after Trip to Africa, Middle East

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo headed home on Saturday after a weeklong trip to Africa and the Middle East.Kim, who departed for the trip last Sunday, visited Ethiopia and Rwanda for four days and held talks with Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde in Addis Ababa.During the stay, the assembly speaker also held bilateral meetings with parliamentary leaders of Tanzania, Rwanda, Nepal, Georgia and Ghana to seek their support for South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.Kim then visited the United Arab Emirates from Thursday for a three-day trip.The speaker visited the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and met with Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak to discuss ways to expand cooperation in clean energy, the defense industry and atomic energy.On the last day of the UAE trip on Saturday, Kim met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.