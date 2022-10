Photo : KBS News

A local court will decide on whether to send back a higher-risk sex offender to prison as early as Sunday, on the eve of his release.The Anyang branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office will hold a hearing at 3 p.m. Sunday to deliberate the prosecution's request for an arrest warrant for Kim Geun-sik on charges of sexual assault.The prosecution filed for the request on Saturday, two days before Kim will be released from prison after serving 15 years for the sexual assault of eleven minors between May and September of 2006.Prosecutors said they sought the warrant as an alleged victim recently claimed that she was sexually assaulted by Kim 16 years ago.