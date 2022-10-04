BTS Holds Concert in Busan to Promote 2030 World Expo Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop sensation BTS held a concert on Saturday in the country's southern port city of Busan to promote the country's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the city.The free concert titled "Yet to Come in Busan" kicked off at 6 p.m. at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium in front of some 52-thousand fans from around the world.About 12-thousand fans, who could not acquire tickets, watched the live coverage from large screens set up at the outdoor parking lot of Busan Port International Passenger Terminal and a special stage in Haeundae.During the roughly two-hour show, BTS delivered a total of 20 songs, including popular tracks "Dynamite," "Fire," "Spring Day," "Save ME" and "Yet to Come."Busan Metropolitan Police dispatched about 600 police officers to the concert venue and major roads to facilitate traffic, while stationing another 600 SWAT officers to prepare for any emergency.