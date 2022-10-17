Kishida Sends Ritual Offering to Controversial Yasukuni Shrine

Photo : KBS News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has sent a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni war shrine.Kyodo News said on Monday that Kishida sent the “Masakaki” offering under his title as the prime minister earlier in the day, to mark the beginning of the shrine’s autumn festival.It is the third time that Kishida has made an offering to Yasukuni since he took office last year, following last October and April.The shrine, which honors Japan's war dead and includes 14 Class-A war criminals, is considered a symbol of Japan's military aggression and visits by state leaders are often protested by neighboring South Korea and China.Kishida will likely refrain from visiting the shrine in person for this latest occasion, according to Kyodo quoting people close to him.However, the Japanese economy, trade and industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura did reportedly visit Yasukuni last Friday ahead of the autumn festival.