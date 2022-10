Photo : KBS News

A high-risk sex offender, who was scheduled to be released on Monday after serving his sentence for a series of sexual assaults involving minors, was arrested on Sunday for another sex assault charge.The Anyang branch of the Suwon District Court on Sunday issued a warrant to arrest Kim Geun-sik hours after a hearing.The 54-year-old convict was initially scheduled to be released from a prison in Anyang, where he had served 15 years for the sexual assault of eleven minors between May and September in 2006.He will now likely remain in the Anyang prison due to the new criminal charge, which was filed after an alleged victim recently claimed that she was sexually assaulted by Kim 16 years ago when she was under 13.The prosecution plans to hand him over to a court trial on the latest charge by the end of the month or early next month.