Photo : YONHAP News

Stray Kids has topped Billboard’s main albums chart for the second time.According to the U.S. music magazine which compiles the chart on Sunday, the eight-member boy group from South Korea debuted at No. 1 on the "Billboard 200" chart after selling 117-thousand equivalent units of its new album “Maxident” in the U.S. in a week-long period ending last Thursday.They are now only the second K-pop group to have topped the prominent chart more than once, following BTS. Stray Kids previously reached No. 1 with their album “Oddinary” less than four months ago.BTS also topped the same chart this year with “Proof," while Blackpink claimed the same feat with “Born Pink.”Billboard produces the albums chart based on physical albums sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums.