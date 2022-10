Photo : YONHAP News

A little over eleven-thousand daily COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, as the slide in infections appears to be slowing down.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, eleven-thousand-40 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 81 from overseas, raising the nation’s total caseload to around 25-million-131-thousand.The daily tally is down by some ten-thousand from a day earlier, due to fewer tests administered on weekends, but increased by about two-thousand compared to the previous week. The number of cases from two weeks prior was down by about one-thousand.The number of seriously or critically ill patients rose by one from the previous day to 248.Eleven more virus-induced deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 28-thousand-851. The fatality rate remains at zero-point-11 percent.