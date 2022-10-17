Prime Minister Han Wraps up 3-Nation Tour to South America

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is heading home after wrapping up his three-nation tour to South America.Han boarded a plane bound for Seoul at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in the U.S. at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. He is set to arrive at Seoul Air Base on Monday afternoon.As part of his nine-day tour, Han first visited Chile. During a meeting with Chilean President Gabriel Boric last Monday, the two sides agreed to upgrade their countries’ comprehensive cooperation partnership established in 2004 to a strategic partnership. They also agreed to resume negotiations on enhancing their countries’ free trade agreement adopted in 2004 by the end of the year.At his second stop, Uruguay, Han met with President Luis Lacalle Pou and called for Uruguay’s cooperation toward the swift resumption of negotiations on adopting the South Korea-Mercosur trade agreement, which have yet to reopen since September last year.And finally, last Friday, Han visited Argentina and secured a promise from President Alberto Fernández for active support towards South Korean companies in Argentina's industries related to strategic minerals, including lithium.Ahead of boarding his plane bound for Seoul, Han told reporters that he had focused on boosting cooperation on key minerals, agricultural goods and marine products during the latest trip.In particular, the prime minister apparently sought cooperation on minerals as Seoul is aiming to diversify import sources of battery materials in response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.