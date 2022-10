Photo : KBS News

A K-pop concert that was set to feature 15 singers or groups was held in Los Angeles on Saturday with only half of the acts taking the stage.South Korean entertainment company, KAMP Global, which organized the KAMP LA 2022 concert, announced in an online statement shortly before the concert that performances by seven acts, including singers Taeyeon and Zion.T, as well as group MonstaX, had been canceled after the performers had failed to secure visas.The company, however, gave no further details on the visa issue.An official from a public agency based in LA told Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency that KAMP had expected the two-day concert to draw some 80-thousand people but it appeared that a large number of K-pop fans decided not to attend after learning that many of their favorite stars would not be coming.