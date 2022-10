Photo : YONHAP News

An Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin named Bibongi was released back into the wild after 17 years in captivity on Sunday.The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said Bibongi was released in waters off Jeju Island at around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday.The ministry said it transported Bibongi's floating cage to a spot inhabited by wild dolphins and decided to let him go after a pod of dolphins approached the cage.The plan for the dolphin’s release was devised in August, after which he was transported into a floating cage in the sea and trained so that he can adapt back into the wild.Officials said it believes Bibongi will be able to adapt swiftly given that he interacted with a pod of dolphins every day while in his cage during his training period of some 70 days.The ministry said it will have a team check on Bibongi every day for the next month.