Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

US Lobbyist Urges Washington to Provide IRA Tax Credit to S. Korean Automakers

Written: 2022-10-17 14:21:41Updated: 2022-10-17 15:12:03

US Lobbyist Urges Washington to Provide IRA Tax Credit to S. Korean Automakers

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior official from the biggest U.S. business lobby called on Washington to provide tax credits stipulated under the Inflation Reduction Act(IRA) to South Korean electric vehicle(EV) makers.

Meeting with South Korean media outlets in Washington last Thursday, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President for Asia, Charles Freeman, said he was very concerned over the attempt to use the supply chain crisis to effectively reinforce protectionism.

Freeman said he conveyed his concerns to the U.S. government, saying that the IRA amounts to a collision between its two goals of bolstering economic integration with South Korea and strengthening the U.S. manufacturing sector and supply chains.

As the U.S. Treasury Department prepares detailed regulations of the Act, the official cited experts who have said that excluding foreign-made EVs would go against the South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement(FTA) and World Trade Organization(WTO) rules.

According to the IRA, EVs must be assembled in North America or meet a percentage requirement for battery component sourcing in order to qualify for a tax credit of up to 75-hundred dollars.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >