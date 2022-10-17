Menu Content

S. Koreans Consume Instant Noodles on Avg. 1.7 Times per Week

Written: 2022-10-17 15:17:55Updated: 2022-10-17 15:31:25

Photo : YONHAP News

South Koreans eat "ramyeon", or instant noodles, on average one-point-seven times a week.

The data was calculated based on an online survey of 500 people aged 15 to 65 conducted by the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation last year. 

According to the report released on Monday, men consumed instant noodles on average one-point-eight times a week, compared to one-point-five times among women. Fifty-eight-point-two percent of respondents said they ate ramyeon for lunch.

The value of the domestic retail market dominated by the nation's four major ramyeon producers - Nongshim, Ottogi, Samyang and Paldo - stood at two-point-01 trillion won in 2021, down six-point-seven percent from a year earlier.

The export of Korean instant noodles, which has been on the rise for seven straight years since 2015, jumped eleven-point-seven percent last year to reach a record 670 million dollars.
