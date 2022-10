Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea expressed regret after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni shrine, viewed as a symbol of Japan's militaristic past.In a statement issued by foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk on Monday, Seoul expressed deep disappointment and regret that Japan's "responsible" leaders have once again made offerings or paid respects at the shrine.The ministry said the shrine glorifies Japan's past aggressions and enshrines war criminals. It urged Japanese leaders to face up to history and demonstrate self-examination and remorse through action.Earlier, Japan's Kyodo News reported that Kishida sent the offering to mark a two-day autumn festival. Meanwhile, the minister of state for economic security, Sanae Takaichi, visited the shrine to pay respects in person.