Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon-hee have begun moving into their new presidential residence in Yongsan District and are expected to be completely moved by the end of the month.Speaking to Yonhap News via phone, a high-level presidential official on Monday confirmed the ongoing relocation to the former foreign minister's residence in Hannam-dong in central Seoul. It was chosen to be remodeled as the new presidential residence after Yoon's inauguration, given that it was only five minutes away by car from the new Yongsan Presidential Office.The move had been delayed, however, as reinforcement of security facilities and features were needed.